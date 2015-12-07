New York prosecutors offer deals to ex-Dewey & LeBoeuf execs

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The former chairman of U.S. law firm Dewey & LeBoeuf is nearing a deal with New York prosecutors to avert a retrial on fraud charges stemming from the firm’s collapse, and prosecutors have extended plea offers to three other defendants.

A potential deferred prosecution agreement for Dewey leader Steven Davis was confirmed by his lawyer after a court hearing in New York state court on Monday. If approved, the deal would mark a step toward resolving a criminal case stemming from the largest law firm failure in U.S. history.

Assistant District Attorney Peirce Moser also offered plea deals at the hearing to former Dewey executive director Stephen DiCarmine and chief financial officer Joel Sanders, as well as client relations manager Zachary Warren. Only the offer to Sanders included prison time.

Moser also moved to dismiss several counts of falsifying business records against the defendants, streamlining any retrial.

In October, jurors failed to reach a verdict on most counts against Davis, DiCarmine and Sanders, after a months-long trial. Warren is tentatively set to be tried March 14.

Once one of the largest U.S. law firms with 1,400 lawyers, Dewey filed for bankruptcy in 2012. Prosecutors accused Dewey’s leaders of using illegal accounting adjustments to convince lenders and investors the law firm was still healthy despite falling revenue and a crushing debt load.

The deals prosecutors are extending could avert any further trials related to the firm’s collapse. Joan Vollero, a spokeswoman for Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, called the offers “fair and appropriate.”

Under Davis’s deal, charges would be dropped after a period of time, said his lawyer, Elkan Abramowitz, who added that Davis is also discussing settling with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Abramowitz said prosecutors “understood the state of the evidence against Mr. Davis as being almost non-existent.”

The deal offered to DiCarmine would require he plead guilty to a scheme to defraud in the first degree in exchange for a conditional discharge sentence, 500 hours of community service and an SEC settlement.

Sanders would plead guilty to a first-degree scheme to defraud and serve one to three years in prison.

Warren would receive a sentence of conditional discharge and serve 200 hours of community service in exchange for pleading guilty to a scheme to defraud in the second degree.

Austin Campriello, DiCarmine’s lawyer, said Monday’s hearing was the first he had heard of the offer. Lawyers for Sanders and Warren indicated they were unlikely to take the deals.

The case is People v. Davis et al, Manhattan Supreme Court No. 773/2014.