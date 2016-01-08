FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-Dewey & LeBoeuf chairman averts retrial
January 8, 2016 / 3:38 PM / 2 years ago

Ex-Dewey & LeBoeuf chairman averts retrial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 8 (Reuters) - The former chairman of Dewey & LeBoeuf has reached an agreement with New York prosecutors to avert a retrial on fraud charges stemming from the law firm’s collapse.

The agreement with Steven Davis was discussed at a hearing on Friday in Manhattan Supreme Court.

Two former Dewey colleagues, executive director Stephen DiCarmine and chief financial officer Joel Sanders, failed to reach similar agreements and face a possible second trial, their respective lawyers said at the hearing.

Dewey, which once counted over 1,400 lawyers and ranked as one of the largest U.S. law firms, filed for bankruptcy in 2012.

Reporting by Brendan Pierson in New York

