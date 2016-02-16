Former Dewey law firm employee strikes deal to avoid trial

(Reuters) - A former client relations manager at U.S. law firm Dewey & LeBoeuf has reached an agreement with prosecutors to avoid a trial on charges stemming from the firm’s collapse.

Zachary Warren, 31, has agreed to do 350 hours of community service, though he is not pleading guilty to any charges or admitting any wrongdoing, his lawyer, Paul Shechtman, said Tuesday.

Warren was charged along with three former Dewey executives of using illegal accounting adjustments to mask the firm’s teetering finances between 2008 and 2012 and convince lenders and investors it was still healthy.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance will formally dismiss the case against Warren in one year if he completes the service.

“We are deeply pleased that the District Attorney’s office has decided to dismiss the charges against Zachary Warren,” Schechtman and another attorney for Warren, William Murphy, said in a joint statement.

Warren, who was not an attorney when he worked at Dewey, is set to start as an associate at Williams & Connolly in Washington, D.C. this fall, Schechtman said.

The three Dewey & LeBoeuf executives - chairman Steven Davis, executive director Stephen DiCarmine and chief financial officer Joel Sanders - faced a months-long trial that ended in a hung jury last October.

Davis reached a deal with prosecutors last month to avoid a second trial, under which he is barred from practicing law in New York for five years.

A new trial for DiCarmine and Sanders has been tentatively set for Sept. 12.

Joan Vollero, a spokeswoman for the Manhattan district attorney’s office, said the office was confident it would have prevailed at trial against Warren. However, she said the office believed he had acted under Sanders’ direction, and the agreement was “fair and appropriate.”

The charges against the three executives included grand larceny, while Warren faced only less serious charges, including scheming to defraud and falsifying business records.

Once one of the largest U.S. law firms with 1,400 lawyers, Dewey filed for bankruptcy in 2012.