N.Y. judge dismisses top charges against former execs at Dewey & LeBoeuf

(Reuters) - A New York state judge on Friday dismissed grand larceny charges against two former executives of defunct U.S. law firm Dewey & LeBoeuf, leaving only three lower-level charges to go to trial this fall.

Acting Supreme Court Justice Robert Stolz said at a hearing that he did not think any jury could find former Dewey Executive Director Stephen DiCarmine and former Chief Financial Officer Joel Sanders guilty of the charges, which carried a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.

Two remaining charges, scheming to defraud and violating New York’s securities law, each carry a maximum sentence of four years, while the third, for conspiracy, carries a maximum sentence of one year.

Once one of the largest U.S. law firms with 1,400 lawyers, Dewey filed for bankruptcy in 2012.

DiCarmine, Sanders and former Dewey Chairman Steven Davis were accused of using illegal accounting adjustments to mask the firm’s teetering finances between 2008 and 2012 and convince lenders and investors, including Bank of America Corp and HSBC Holdings PLC, that the law firm was still healthy.

That case went to trial last year and ended in a mistrial on Oct. 19, with a jury reporting it was deadlocked on most of the counts after nearly a month of deliberations.

Davis reached a deal in January with prosecutors to avoid being retried. Under the deal, Davis is barred from practicing law in New York for five years, though he can practice in other states or abroad.

Zachary Warren, a former client relations manager at the firm who also faced criminal charges, reached a deal to avoid trial earlier this month. Warren, who was never charged with grand larceny, agreed to do 350 hours of community service but remains free to practice law.

Attorneys for DiCarmine and Sanders said after Friday’s hearing that they hoped their clients could also strike deals to avoid retrial.

“The judge has dismissed the heart of the people’s case,” said Austin Campriello, who represents DiCarmine. “We hope that the prosecution continues to engage in a reconsideration of the case.”

“The number of counts in the case keeps getting fewer, so we’re going in the right direction,” said Andrew Frisch, who represents Sanders.

A spokeswoman for Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, whose office is prosecuting the case, declined to comment.

A trial on the remaining charges is set to begin in mid-September.

The case is People v. Davis et al, Manhattan Supreme Court No. 773/2014.