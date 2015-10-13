FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jury in criminal trial of Ex-Dewey & LeBoeuf execs deadlocked on most counts
#Market News
October 13, 2015 / 4:10 PM / 2 years ago

Jury in criminal trial of Ex-Dewey & LeBoeuf execs deadlocked on most counts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Jurors in the criminal trial of three former executives of bankrupt law firm Dewey & LeBoeuf, who are accused of defrauding lenders and investors, on Tuesday reported for the second time that they were deadlocked on the majority of the counts.

The jury said that it had reached a decision on some of the remaining counts and are expected to render them shortly. The jury decided some of the counts last week, but did not reach a verdict on the most serious counts of grand larceny. (Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York; Editing by Alan Crosby)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
