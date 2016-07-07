FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Ex-Galleon trader's wife can pursue some wiretap claims vs FBI agents
July 7, 2016 / 11:11 AM / a year ago

Ex-Galleon trader's wife can pursue some wiretap claims vs FBI agents

Jonathan Stempel

1 Min Read

A federal judge on Wednesday said the wife of a former Galleon Group trader may pursue part of her lawsuit accusing FBI agents of illegally capturing her intimate phone calls with her husband via wiretap, as part of a broad insider trading probe.

U.S. District Judge Warren Eginton in Bridgeport, Connecticut said Arlene Villamia Drimal may pursue civil claims against three FBI agents concerning eight calls she had with her husband, Craig Drimal.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/29BpQIU

