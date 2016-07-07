Ex-Galleon trader's wife can pursue some wiretap claims vs FBI agents

A federal judge on Wednesday said the wife of a former Galleon Group trader may pursue part of her lawsuit accusing FBI agents of illegally capturing her intimate phone calls with her husband via wiretap, as part of a broad insider trading probe.

U.S. District Judge Warren Eginton in Bridgeport, Connecticut said Arlene Villamia Drimal may pursue civil claims against three FBI agents concerning eight calls she had with her husband, Craig Drimal.

