FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ohio man may face homicide charges after YouTube drunk driving admission
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 6, 2013 / 8:57 PM / in 4 years

Ohio man may face homicide charges after YouTube drunk driving admission

By Kevin Murphy

3 Min Read

Sept 6 (Reuters) - An Ohio man who confessed in a video posted on a social media site to driving drunk and killing another man may face homicide charges next week, a spokeswoman for a prosecutor said on Friday.

Matthew Cordle, 22, posted a 3-1/2 minute video on YouTube in which he admits to driving the wrong way down a highway directly into oncoming traffic, striking and killing Vincent Canzani, 61, on June 22.

“When I get charged, I will plead guilty and will take full responsibility for everything I have done to Vince and his family,” Cordle said. “I will give the prosecution everything they need to put me away for a very long time.”

Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O‘Brien viewed the Cordle video on Wednesday, spokeswoman Christy McCreary said Friday. He will take the case to a grand jury on Monday to recommend a charge of aggravated vehicular homicide involving alcohol, she said.

In the video, Cordle said he has struggled with drinking and depression. “On that particular night, I completely blacked out and tried to drive home,” he said.

Cordle said he talked with some “high-powered attorneys” who said blood tests have been thrown out in similar cases.

“All I would have to do for that is lie,” he said. “Well, I won’t go down that path.”

Cordle begged viewers not to drink and drive.

“Don’t make the same excuses I did,” Cordle said. “Don’t say it’s only a few miles or you only had a few beers or you do it all the time or it will never happen to you. Because it happened to me. I can’t erase what I have done, but you can still be saved. Your victims can still be saved.”

The video is the latest in a series of recent online confessions to crimes in the United States and abroad.

Early last month, a Florida man named Derek Medina posted a Facebook message to “friends” that he had killed his wife after she started punching him, and posted a picture of her lying on the floor. He pleaded not guilty to second degree murder last week.

In April, a man in Vietnam named Dang Van Khuven surrendered to authorities there after confessing on Facebook to killing his wife. (Reporting by Kevin Murphy; Editing by Greg McCune and Eric Walsh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.