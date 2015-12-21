FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trader says he will plead guilty in insider trading hacking case
December 21, 2015 / 9:10 PM / 2 years ago

Trader says he will plead guilty in insider trading hacking case

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Dec 21 (Reuters) - A Georgia-based real estate developer on Monday told a U.S. judge he will plead guilty to participating in what U.S. authorities say was a $100 million insider trading scheme that involved hacking into networks that distribute corporate news releases.

Alexander Garkusha, who authorities say traded on inside information, told a judge in Brooklyn, New York, that he will plead guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, becoming the first defendant criminally charged in the case to admit wrongdoing. (Reporting by Nate Raymond; Editing by David Gregorio)

