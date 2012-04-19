FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Goldman Sachs employee under investigation
April 19, 2012 / 9:10 PM / 5 years ago

Goldman Sachs employee under investigation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 19 (Reuters) - Federal prosecutors in California are investigating a Goldman Sachs employee for insider trading according to prosecutors and defense lawyers who attended a hearing in U.S. federal court in New York on Thursday.

The investigation of the employee was divulged during a hearing involving the insider trading case against former Goldman board member Rajat Gupta.

The unidentified employee still works at Goldman and attorneys did not provide any details about the investigation.

