FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Reputed New York mobster, 80, found not guilty for 1978 'Goodfellas' heist
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
November 12, 2015 / 8:22 PM / 2 years ago

REFILE-Reputed New York mobster, 80, found not guilty for 1978 'Goodfellas' heist

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Fixes date in dateline)

By Joseph Ax

NEW YORK, Nov 12 (Reuters) - An 80-year-old reputed mobster was found not guilty on Tuesday of his role in a brazen 1978 airport heist that helped inspire the Mafia movie “Goodfellas,” according to media reports.

Vincent Asaro, whose arrest last year more than three decades later closed what had been one of the country’s most infamous unsolved crimes, was cleared of murder, extortion and other crimes by a jury in Brooklyn federal court, several news outlets reported.

The verdict is a rebuke to federal prosecutors in what may be one of the last major Mafia trials to stem from organized crime’s heyday in New York decades ago.

Prosecutors had said Asaro waited in a decoy car with another gangster, Jimmy Burke, about a mile from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, as a group of masked men robbed a Lufthansa Airlines cargo building of $6 million in cash and jewels.

The caper was memorialized in Martin Scorsese’s Academy Award-winning 1990 film, in which Robert DeNiro played a character based on Burke, long believed to be the mastermind of the robbery. (Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Christian Plumb)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.