FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
British man charged with hacking Federal Reserve computers
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 27, 2014 / 4:56 PM / 4 years ago

British man charged with hacking Federal Reserve computers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 27 (Reuters) - A British man has been charged with hacking into computer servers belonging to the U.S. Federal Reserve, and then stealing and publicly disclosing personal information of people who use them.

Lauri Love, of Suffolk, England, was charged in an indictment unsealed on Thursday with one count each of computer hacking and aggravated identity theft. He faces a maximum of 10 years in prison on the hacking charge and another two years on the identity theft charge.

The defendant had been arrested in October in England, and charged by U.S. and British authorities with hacking into and stealing data from a variety of U.S. government computer systems, including those run by the military.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.