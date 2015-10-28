FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Former U.S.-House Speaker Hastert pleads guilty in federal hush-money case
October 28, 2015 / 2:07 PM / 2 years ago

Former U.S.-House Speaker Hastert pleads guilty in federal hush-money case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Former U.S. House Speaker Dennis Hastert pleaded guilty on Wednesday to federal charges of evading bank rules about large cash transactions in a deal reached with prosecutors in a hush-money case stemming from allegations of sexual misconduct.

Federal prosecutors recommended a sentence of zero to six months in prison for Hastert, but the judge said he could potentially sentence him to up to a maximum of five years and a fine of up to $250,000 when he is sentenced in February.

The plea marks a dramatic downfall for someone who once ranked among the country’s most powerful politicians. (Reporting by Fiona Ortiz; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

