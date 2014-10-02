CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-'Real Housewives of New Jersey' couple get prison in fraud case

(Corrects spelling of Giudice in paragraph 3, and age of Joe Giudice to 44 from 43 in paragraph 4)

By Terence McGinley

NEWARK, N.J., Oct 2 (Reuters) - Teresa Giudice, star of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” was sentenced on Thursday to 15 months in prison and her reality television co-star husband to 41 months behind bars in their federal fraud case.

The couple arrived holding hands at U.S. District Court in Newark, where a judge spent hours berating them for years of hiding income and lying to obtain loans.

“I‘m not sure you respect this court. I‘m not sure you respect the law,” U.S. District Judge Esther Salas said before ordering Teresa Giudice, 42, to serve her sentence first, followed by her husband, so their four daughters will have child care.

Giuseppe Giudice, an Italian citizen better known as Joe, 44, also was ordered to pay $414,588 in restitution and was fined $10,000.

The Towaco, New Jersey, couple entered plea deals in March, admitting to bankruptcy fraud and conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud.

Joe Giudice also pleaded guilty to failure to file tax returns on income totaling nearly $1 million.

He could have been sentenced to up to 46 months in prison. Teresa Giudice faced up to 27 months.

Teresa Giudice must turn herself in to authorities to begin serving her sentence on Jan. 5, 2015 to allow the family to spend the Christmas holidays together, the judge said.

The Giudices have appeared in five seasons of the reality show on the Bravo channel, where they reveled in their luxury lifestyle and spent lavishly on their children and themselves.

In the first episode, Teresa Giudice paid $120,000 in cash to furnish a room in their house styled after a French chateau.

In their plea deals, the couple admitted that from 2001 through 2008, they submitted fraudulent applications for mortgages and other loans, falsely claiming to have substantial salaries.

In September 2001, Teresa Giudice applied for a $121,500 mortgage by falsely claiming she worked as an executive assistant and submitting fake W-2 forms and fake pay stubs, prosecutors said.

In 2005, for a $361,250 mortgage, she falsely claimed to be working as a real estate agent making $15,000 a month, when in truth she was unemployed, they said.

In 2009, the couple filed for bankruptcy protection, concealing businesses they owned, income from rental property, and Teresa Giudice’s income from the “Housewives” show, prosecutors said. (Editing by Barbara Goldberg, Mohammad Zargham and Eric Walsh)