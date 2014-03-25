Appeals court upholds ex-Goldman director insider trading conviction

NEW YORK, March 25 (Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Tuesday rejected a bid by former Goldman Sachs Group Inc director Rajat Gupta to overturn his insider trading conviction.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected the claim by Gupta, also a former global managing director of consulting firm McKinsey & Co, that his trial judge improperly admitted wiretap evidence.

Gupta had appealed his June 2012 conviction and two-year prison term for having fed confidential tips from Goldman board meetings in the second half of 2008 to Raj Rajaratnam, a longtime friend and head of the Galleon Group hedge fund firm.

Rajaratnam was also convicted of insider trading, and is serving an 11-year prison term. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)