Ex-Goldman director Gupta loses bid to stay out of prison
June 11, 2014 / 8:00 PM / 3 years ago

Ex-Goldman director Gupta loses bid to stay out of prison

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 11 (Reuters) - Former Goldman Sachs Group Inc director Rajat Gupta has failed to persuade the U.S. Supreme Court to delay the June 17 start of his two-year prison term while he pursues an appeal of his insider trading conviction.

Gupta, also a former global managing director of the consulting firm McKinsey & Co, had asked the country’s highest court for permission to stay free during his appeal, after the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan on May 30 denied him the same request.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who handles emergency applications from the 2nd Circuit, on Wednesday denied Gupta’s request to stay out of prison. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Howard Goller)

