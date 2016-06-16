FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
U.S. SEC charges former SAP America executive with insider trading
June 16, 2016 / 5:10 PM / a year ago

U.S. SEC charges former SAP America executive with insider trading

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Thursday that it had charged with insider trading a former SAP America executive and three friends who made more than $500,000 based on his illegal tip about an impending merger.

The SEC said in a statement that Christopher Salis, then a global vice president at SAP America, had received thousands of dollars in kickbacks for tipping a friend ahead of SAP's acquisition of Concur Technologies in 2014. (Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

