3 months ago
Five charged with insider trading related to U.S. health agency
May 24, 2017 / 2:11 PM / 3 months ago

Five charged with insider trading related to U.S. health agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - Three investment advisors, a political consultant and a former employee of a U.S. healthcare agency have been charged with engaging in an insider trading scheme using confidential information from within the health agency.

Federal prosecutors on Wednesday unsealed an indictment against Rob Olan and Ted Huber, employees of the healthcare investment fund Deerfield Management, political consultant David Blaszczak and former U.S. Department of Health and Human Services employee Christopher Worrall. Another former Deerfield employee, Jordan Fogel, was charged separately after pleading guilty earlier this month. (Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York)

