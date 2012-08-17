FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Baseball star Eddie Murray settles SEC insider trading charges
August 17, 2012 / 7:45 PM / 5 years ago

Baseball star Eddie Murray settles SEC insider trading charges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 17 (Reuters) - The Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday announced insider trading charges against retired baseball player Eddie Murray and two others for buying shares of the California medical device company Advanced Medical Optics ahead of a public takeover bid by Abbott Laboratories .

The SEC also filed charges against James V. Mazzo, who was the CEO of Advanced Medical Optics at the time of the bid, and a Utah businessman David Parker, according to an SEC statement.

Murray agreed to settle the charges. The cases against Mazzo and Parker remain open, according to the statement.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
