U.S. court sees 'serious questions' in insider trading appeal

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court in New York said a former Foundry Networks Inc executive’s appeal of his insider trading conviction had raised “serious questions,” the latest fallout from a landmark 2014 decision setting a higher standard for such cases.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday said David Riley, who was scheduled to begin serving a 6-1/2-year sentence on Friday, does not have to report to prison for now.

In a rarity, the court issued its decision from the bench immediately after arguments by Riley’s lawyer and a prosecutor from the office of Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara.

Tuesday’s ruling has no bearing on the merits of Riley’s appeal, which has not yet been argued, but may signal the court’s willingness to consider overturning his conviction.

“It does seem to me that some serious questions have been raised here,” said Circuit Judge Jose Cabranes.

Riley’s October 2014 conviction predated the 2nd Circuit decision in December to throw out the insider trading convictions of hedge fund managers Todd Newman and Anthony Chiasson.

The court ruled in that case that for there to be insider trading, defendants who passed confidential tips must have done so in exchange for a personal benefit “of some consequence.”

That decision has already scuttled both charges and convictions in several insider trading cases.

Since 2009 Bharara’s office has secured more than 80 convictions at trial or guilty pleas in a broad insider trading crackdown.

On Tuesday, the three-judge panel grilled Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah McCallum, asking whether Riley’s conduct was similar to that in the Newman case, where friendship alone was seen as inadequate to meet the “personal benefit” standard.

Circuit Judge Rosemary Pooler cited a note that jurors had sent during their deliberations asking about Riley’s motive for passing inside information about Foundry’s impending takeover to hedge fund analyst Matthew Teeple.

“They obviously had trouble finding a motive for the tipping,” she said.

John Kaley, Riley’s lawyer, said the trial judge’s instructions to the jury incorrectly suggested that Riley could obtain a personal benefit by leaking information to further a friendship.

The judge, Valerie Caproni, concluded that the error was harmless because Riley received other benefits, such as help securing a new job and investment advice.

Teeple pleaded guilty before trial and was sentenced to five years in prison.

Bharara’s office is currently considering whether to appeal the Newman ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The case is U.S. v. Riley, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 15-1541.