Filipino man charged in U.S. hacking case

June 24 (Reuters) - A Filipino man has been indicted in New Jersey on charges he schemed to compromise accounts held at three financial institutions, including accounts belonging to "well-known" or "celebrity" customers, court papers show.

The defendant, Peter Locsin, was charged with two counts of aggravated identity theft and one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, over an alleged scheme that ran from February 2012 to January 2015, according to an indictment made public on Friday.