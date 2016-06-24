FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Filipino man charged in U.S. hacking case
June 24, 2016 / 3:01 PM / a year ago

Filipino man charged in U.S. hacking case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 24 (Reuters) - A Filipino man has been indicted in New Jersey on charges he schemed to compromise accounts held at three financial institutions, including accounts belonging to "well-known" or "celebrity" customers, court papers show.

The defendant, Peter Locsin, was charged with two counts of aggravated identity theft and one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, over an alleged scheme that ran from February 2012 to January 2015, according to an indictment made public on Friday.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
