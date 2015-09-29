U.S. judge revokes bail for billionaire Macau developer's aide

NEW YORK, Sept 29 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge revoked bail on Tuesday for the aide to a billionaire Macau real estate developer who together are charged with lying about why they brought $4.5 million in cash into the United States over the last two years.

Jeff Yin, an assistant to Ng Lap Seng, had been set to be released on a $1 million bond and be placed under home confinement at his mother’s house in California after being arrested with his boss on Sept. 19.

But U.S. Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn in Manhattan ordered Yin detained pre-trial, after prosecutors claimed he “lied repeatedly” about his access to passports in order to flee the country.

“The information presented to me since the last court session convinces me he does pose a significant risk of flight,” she said.

The prosecutors, who belong to a public corruption unit, said authorities discovered an undisclosed Chinese passport in Yin’s travel bag, along with $15,000, credit cards and a key to a safe deposit box containing over $430,000.

Ng, who heads Macau-based Sun Kian Yip Group, earned much of what U.S. prosecutors say was his $1.8 billion fortune on developments in Chinese territory.

Ng, 68, also sits on the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, an adviser to the government.

He and Yin, 29, were arrested for falsely claiming $4.5 million in cash they brought into the United States from China between 2013 to 2015 was meant to buy art, antiques or real estate, or be used for gambling.

It is unclear what prosecutors believe was the money’s actually purpose, though at an earlier hearing, prosecutor Daniel Richenthal said Yin post-arrest revealed funds were used to pay people “to engage in unlawful activities.”

Authorities continue to gather evidence, not all of which has supported their initial allegations.

In a letter on Tuesday, prosecutors said receipts in Yin’s bag indicated some of the $390,000 Ng claimed in June 2014 to be for gambling was in fact used for that purpose.

Ng’s attorney has called the case a “misunderstanding.”

Ng’s name previously surfaced in U.S. investigations into how foreign money might have been funneled into the Democratic National Committee before the 1996 elections.

He was also subpoenaed in 2014 in a foreign bribery investigation, a source has said, after his name surfaced in litigation involving billionaire Sheldon Adelson’s Las Vegas Sands Corp that the company says prompted such a probe.

The case is U.S. v. Seng, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 15-mj-03369. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)