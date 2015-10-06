FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. charges expected in U.N. corruption probe involving Macau billionaire -source
October 6, 2015 / 11:42 AM / 2 years ago

U.S. charges expected in U.N. corruption probe involving Macau billionaire -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 6 (Reuters) - U.S. authorities are expected to announce charges in a corruption investigation involving United Nations officials and a billionaire real estate developer from the Chinese territory of Macau, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Exact details were not immediately available. But the source said the charges relate to last month’s arrest of Ng Lap Seng, a Macau-based developer accused of lying to U.S. customs officials about why he brought $4.5 million in cash into the United States. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

