U.S. charges expected in U.N. corruption probe involving Macau billionaire -source

NEW YORK, Oct 6 (Reuters) - U.S. authorities are expected to announce charges in a corruption investigation involving United Nations officials and a billionaire real estate developer from the Chinese territory of Macau, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Exact details were not immediately available. But the source said the charges relate to last month’s arrest of Ng Lap Seng, a Macau-based developer accused of lying to U.S. customs officials about why he brought $4.5 million in cash into the United States. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)