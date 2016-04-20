FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Five ex-Madoff employees lose U.S. appeal of convictions
April 20, 2016 / 2:01 PM / a year ago

Five ex-Madoff employees lose U.S. appeal of convictions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 20 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday upheld the convictions of five former employees of Bernard Madoff’s firm who prosecutors said helped their boss conceal his multibillion-dollar Ponzi scheme for years.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York upheld the 2014 trial convictions of back-office director Daniel Bonventre, portfolio managers Annette Bongiorno and Joann Crupi, and computer programmers Jerome O‘Hara and George Perez. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
