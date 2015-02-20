Ex-Oppenheimer executive pleads guilty in loan fraud scheme

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A former Oppenheimer & Co Inc investment bank executive pleaded guilty on Friday to conspiring to deceive Oklahoma regulators as part of a scheme that left an Oklahoma-based insurer in receivership.

Allen Reichman, 55, pleaded guilty in Manhattan federal court to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in a case that originated with a related investigation into a failed New York bank.

Reichman had been scheduled to go on trial in March. In December one of his co-defendants, Kentucky businessman Wilbur Huff, pleaded guilty.

The case grew out of a probe into Park Avenue Bank, which went under in March 2010.

The bank’s former president, Charles Antonucci, became the first person to be convicted for stealing U.S. government bank bailout funds from the Troubled Asset Relief Program, or TARP, when he pleaded guilty in October 2010.

Following his conviction, U.S. authorities unveiled charges against Huff, Reichman and Matthew Morris, Park Avenue’s senior vice president, who pleaded guilty in October 2013.

Prosecutors said that Huff, who from 2008 to 2010 controlled a Florida payroll management company called O2HR, engaged in a series of schemes, including perpetrating a $53 million tax fraud and conspiring to bribe Park Avenue executives.

In addition, prosecutors accused Huff, along with Reichman and the other two defendants, of conspiring to defraud Oklahoma insurance regulators so that Antonucci could buy the assets of insurer Providence P&C.

Reichman processed a $30 million loan through Oppenheimer that was secured by Providence’s own assets, even though doing so was barred by Oklahoma law, prosecutors said.

During his plea hearing on Friday, Reichman said he did not realize the falsified loan would cause Providence to collapse but admitted he knew what he was doing was wrong.

“I‘m very sorry that my actions contributed to causing harm,” he said.

Reichman faces a maximum of five years in prison when he is sentenced by U.S. District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald. A sentencing date has not yet been set.

The case is U.S. v. Reichman, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 12-750.