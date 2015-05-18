New York prosecutor to retry deli worker for Etan Patz murder

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Pedro Hernandez will be tried again for the 1979 murder of 6-year-old Etan Patz after a mistrial was declared earlier this month because a jury was unable to reach a verdict, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. told MSNBC on Monday.

Decades after the boy went missing from his Soho neighborhood in Manhattan, in a case that changed the way the U.S. handles reports of missing children, Hernandez confessed in 2012 to strangling the boy in the basement of a deli where he had worked.

