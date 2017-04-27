NEW YORK A federal judge on Wednesday issued a
preliminary injunction freezing assets belonging to the alleged
operators of a Ponzi scheme centered on the resale of tickets to
the Broadway blockbuster "Hamilton," concerts by British singer
Adele, and other popular shows.
U.S. District Judge Louis Stanton in Manhattan also put the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's civil fraud case
against Joseph Meli and Matthew Harriton over the alleged fraud
on hold, so that federal prosecutors could pursue a related
criminal case against Meli and another defendant.
Lawyers for Meli and Harriton had supported putting the SEC
case on hold.
The SEC accused the men of raising more than $97 million
from at least 138 investors in 17 U.S. states, using some of the
money to repay early investors, and diverting other sums for
gambling, jewelry, private school tuition and other expenses.
According to the SEC, Meli and Harriton had promised
double-digit returns from reselling blocks of tickets to
Broadway shows such as "Hamilton" and the upcoming "Harry Potter
and the Cursed Child"; concerts by Adele, Metallica and Nine
Inch Nails; and a festival with Bob Dylan, Paul McCartney and
the Rolling Stones.
Stanton said the injunction freezing the defendants' assets
and barring them from raising more money was appropriate because
the SEC had "made a substantial showing of likelihood of
success" in showing that they had violated U.S. securities laws.
In the criminal case, Meli and co-defendant Steven Simmons
were accused of running a similar scheme that defrauded people
who thought they were investing in a hedge fund. [nL1N1FH1CE}
Meli and Simmons have pleaded not guilty in that case, while
a lawyer for Harriton has said his client was a "victim" in the
alleged ticket resale scheme.
A lawyer for Meli did not immediately respond to a request
for comment.
In an April 6 court filing, he had said letting the SEC
civil case go ahead would unfairly burden Meli's constitutional
right to defend himself in the criminal case.
The case is SEC v Meli et al, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 17-00632.