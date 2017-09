NEW YORK, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The former chief executive of the male escort website Rentboy.com was indicted on Wednesday on charges of promoting prostitution and money laundering, in a case that has brought condemnation from gay and civil rights activists.

The indictment against Jeffrey Hurant, who was Rentboy.com’s CEO, also named the company as a defendant and was issued by a federal grand jury in Brooklyn, New York. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by David Gregorio)