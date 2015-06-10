U.S. charges New York jail guards over 2012 inmate death

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Two jail guards who have worked at New York City’s Rikers Island complex were arrested on Wednesday on federal charges stemming from an assault that led to the death of an inmate there in December 2012.

Brian Coll, a former officer, and Byron Taylor, who was still employed at Rikers, were arrested in the death of Ronald Spear, a 52-year-old pre-trial detainee, the office of Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara announced.

Prosecutors said Coll repeatedly kicked Spear in the head while he was restrained by guards including Taylor, leading to Spear’s death.

Prosecutors said the two men and a third officer, Anthony Torres, then tried to cover up the assault with a false story that Spear had turned on Coll with a cane.

Rikers, one of the largest U.S. jail complexes, housing around 9,800 prisoners daily, has gained notoriety for a culture of violence, including attacks by officers on prisoners and several inmates’ deaths.

Coll, 45, faces five counts including a federal civil rights violation. Taylor, 31, was charged with three counts including conspiring to obstruct justice.

Both men are expected to appear in court later Wednesday following their arrests by the FBI.

Torres, 49, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to two counts, including obstructing justice, and is cooperating with authorities.

Lawyers for Coll and Torres declined comment. Sam Braverman, Taylor’s lawyer, said he would “defend him vigorously.”

Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who announced the case, has brought charges against several people connected to Rikers over other incidents and issues.

Norman Seabrook, president of the guards’ union, the Correction Officers’ Benevolent Association, confirmed last week the union received a grand jury subpoena from Bharara’s office seeking financial and other records. A representative declined comment.

In December, Bharara’s office joined a lawsuit against the city over violations of teenage inmates’ civil rights at Rikers. Bharara said on Wednesday he expects a settlement by June 22 but was “impatient about it.”

“Any day that goes by where we don’t have enforceable and enduring reform at Rikers Island is one day too many,” he told reporters.

A New York City Department of Correction spokeswoman said the department was taking steps to ensure its staff “adhere to the highest level of professionalism.”

The case over Spear’s death came after the city last year agreed to pay $2.75 million to settle a lawsuit by his family.

While the Bronx District Attorney’s Office investigated Spear’s death, it ultimately did not bring charges.

Zoe Salzman, a lawyer for Spear’s family, said it was “grateful” for the federal charges.