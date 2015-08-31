Russian official pleads guilty over 'corrupt' payments -US Justice Dept

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A Russian official who lives in Maryland pleaded guilty on Monday to conspiracy to commit money laundering after arranging $2 million in “corrupt” payments related to Russia’s state-owned nuclear energy corporation, the U.S. Justice Department said.

Vadim Mikerin, 56, of Chevy Chase, was an official with a Maryland-based subsidiary of Russia’s Tenex, which supplies and exports uranium and enrichment services to nuclear power companies, the department said in a statement.

Mikerin said conspirators made payments with the goal of influencing him and winning “improper business advantages” for U.S. companies that worked with Tenex. He said the group used code words such as “cake” and “lucky figure” to hide the payments, the statement said.

Mikerin will be sentenced in the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland in December, it added.