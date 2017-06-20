By Ian Simpson
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON The U.S. Justice Department has
launched a 12-city partnership to combat spikes in violent crime
as part of President Donald Trump's vow to support law
enforcement, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said on Tuesday.
The Justice Department did not say how it chose the 12
cities, which are mostly in the eastern half of the country and
include Buffalo, New York and Memphis, Tennessee.
The program features a three-year initiative to help
coordinate crime-fighting efforts among federal, state, local
and tribal law enforcement and prosecutors, Sessions said in
unveiling the new National Public Safety Partnership.
Republican President Donald Trump made tough-on-crime
rhetoric a focus of his 2016 campaign. The new program stems
from an executive order he signed in February mandating that the
Justice Department provide support for local law
enforcement.
"We have a duty to make sure our country does not abandon
all the progress we have made against crime over the past few
decades," Sessions said at a national meeting of law enforcement
officials. His remarks were released by the Justice Department.
Sessions did not disclose any new funding for the
initiative, which will focus on gun crime, drug trafficking and
gang violence. The federal government will be providing help in
areas that include training, crime analysis, gun violence,
community engagement and investigations.
A spike in violent crime in 2015 continued into the first
half of last year, with big cities seeing an average increase in
murders of almost 22 percent compared with the same period the
year before, Sessions said.
The dozen cities chosen for the program are Birmingham,
Alabama; Indianapolis; Memphis, Tennessee; Toledo, Ohio; Baton
Rouge, Louisiana; Buffalo, New York; Cincinnati; Houston;
Jackson, Tennessee; Kansas City, Missouri; Lansing, Michigan;
and Springfield, Illinois.
Another 10 cities have taken part in a pilot program, and
Sessions said more communities could be announced for the
partnership this year.
Among the cities in the program, Toledo saw a 50 percent
jump in homicides from 2015 to 2016, to 36, and homicides in
Memphis rose to 228 from 161 in the same period, according to
local newspaper databases.