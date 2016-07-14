FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-drug exec Shkreli's U.S. fraud trial set for June 2017
July 14, 2016 / 6:35 PM / a year ago

Ex-drug exec Shkreli's U.S. fraud trial set for June 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 14 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Thursday scheduled a trial for June 2017 in the U.S. government’s securities fraud case against former pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli, who became a lightning rod last year for outrage over soaring prescription drug prices.

U.S. District Judge Kiyo Matsumoto, in Brooklyn, New York, set a June 26, 2017, trial date in the case against Shkreli and Evan Greebel, a former lawyer for Retrophin Inc, a biopharmaceutical company which Shkreli headed until 2014.

Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler

