By Brendan Pierson
| NEW YORK, June 26
NEW YORK, June 26 Martin Shkreli, the
pharmaceutical entrepreneur vilified as the "pharma bro" for
raising the price of a life-saving drug by 5,000 percent, will
go on trial on Monday for what U.S. prosecutors called a
Ponzi-like scheme at his former hedge fund and a drug company he
once ran.
Prosecutors have accused Shkreli of lying to investors in
the hedge fund and siphoning millions of dollars in assets from
biopharmaceutical company Retrophin Inc to repay them. He has
pleaded not guilty.
The trial, which will be heard by U.S. District Judge Kiyo
Matsumoto in Brooklyn, is expected to last four to six weeks.
Shkreli, a boyish-looking 34, outraged patients and U.S.
lawmakers by raising the price of anti-parisitic drug Daraprim
to $750 a pill, from $13.50, in 2015, when he was chief
executive of Turing Pharmaceuticals.
The charges that led to his arrest in December 2015 are not
related to Turing but focus on Shkreli's management at Retrophin
and the hedge fund MSMB Capital Management between 2009 and
2012.
Prosecutors said Shkreli lied about MSMB's finances to lure
investors and concealed devastating trading losses from them.
They said he paid the investors back with money stolen from
Retrophin, which he founded in 2011.
The criminal case has drawn attention in part because of
Shkreli's refusal to lay low. He has continued to court the
public eye, especially through social media, sometimes
complicating his defense.
At a hearing last Monday, prosecutors refused to agree to
Shkreli's request to reduce his bail by $3 million, which he
said he needs to pay taxes and legal bills, pointing to his own
public boasts about his wealth.
Since his arrest, Shkreli has flaunted purchases including a
World War II-era Enigma code breaking machine, a Picasso
painting and unreleased albums by Wu-Tang Clan and Lil Wayne.
In April, he offered $40,000 to a Princeton University
student who solved a mathematical proof. In May, he pledged on
Facebook to pay $100,000 for tips leading to the arrest of the
person who killed former Democratic National Committee employee
Seth Rich.
Shkreli was banned from Twitter in January for harassing a
female journalist who wrote an op-ed piece for Teen Vogue
criticizing President Donald Trump, whom Shkreli has supported.
Shkreli's attention-seeking has at times exasperated his
lawyer, Benjamin Brafman, who urged Matsumoto last week not to
give much weight to his client's "preposterous statements."