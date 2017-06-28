Martin Shkreli's lawyer did not run from his
client's troubled public image, describing him as a
misunderstood genius, as he began his defense in the former drug
company executive's securities fraud trial on Wednesday.
"You may not like Martin Shkreli," Benjamin Brafman said in
his opening argument in Brooklyn federal court, "and you may
have reasons to hate Martin Shkreli, but that is not a basis on
which to convict."
Shkreli's reputation stems largely from his decision to
raise the price of anti-parisitic drug Daraprim to $750 a pill,
from $13.50 when he was chief executive of Turing
Pharmaceuticals in 2015. That move sparked outrage among
patients and U.S. lawmakers.
But Brafman reminded jurors that Shkreli is "not on trial
for all of the other stuff that made him a household name."
Instead, Shkreli, 34, is facing charges over to his tenure
as an executive at drug company Retrophin Inc and hedge fund
MSMB Capital Management between 2009 and 2012.
Before Brafman's opening, Assistant U.S. Attorney Karthik
Srinivasan told jurors that Shkreli lied about MSMB's finances
to lure investors, concealed devastating losses and repaid them
with cash and stock stolen from Retrophin, which he founded in
2011.
"They got their money back only because the defendant stole
from a public company, and it eventually turned out to be
successful," Srinivasan said.
Shkreli was ousted as Retrophin's CEO in 2014.
Brafman, in his opening statement, conceded that Shkreli's
statements to investors were not always "100 percent accurate."
But he said Shkreli's wealthy investors trusted Shkreli
despite knowing about his erratic personality, and were rewarded
in the end, reaping millions of dollars in returns.
"Martin Shkreli didn’t lie to them," Brafman said. "They
were betting on Martin Shkreli’s genius."
Brafman described Shkreli as a socially awkward "nerd"
exploited by people around him, a sharp contrast with the
villainous "pharma bro" persona depicted throughout media.
The lawyer told jurors that Retrophin board members bullied
Shkreli, suggesting he was autistic, questioning his sexuality
and eventually forced him out because they were embarrassed by
him.
"Martin Shkreli came to work in t-shirts and sneakers and
wore a stethoscope and bunny slippers and they couldn't handle
it," Brafman said.
"You want to call him names, you can call him names," he
said. "Just don’t call him guilty, because he’s not guilty."
Retrophin spokeswoman Emma Schultz said the company will
"let the facts speak for themselves in court."