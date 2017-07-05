NEW YORK Federal prosecutors on Monday asked a
U.S. judge for a gag order muzzling former drug company
executive Martin Shkreli, on trial for securities fraud charges,
arguing that his statements to media could taint the jury and
disrupt the case, court papers show.
Shkreli's attorney, Benjamin Brafman, asked the judge that
day to reject the request on the grounds that his client had a
First Amendment right to speak freely, according to the filings.
Shkreli last week told reporters outside the court that an
alleged victim of his was not actually a victim because she made
money from his investments, attorneys for the U.S. government
told U.S. Judge Kiyo Matsumoto in a letter on Monday. He also
directly spoke on camera to a journalist and appeared to be
commenting on the case on social media platform Twitter under
the handle @BLMBro, they added.
Brafman said Shkreli was in a delicate emotional state, and
believed that the press focuses unfairly on some of his negative
characteristics.
"His comments are the somewhat natural, though unfortunate
consequence of a young man with a demonstrated history of
significant anxiety being at the center of a supremely difficult
time in his life," Brafman wrote in the filing.
Dubbed the "pharma bro," Shkreli, 34, gained notoriety for
raising the price of a life-saving drug by 5,000 percent. The
charges he faces stem from his management of pharmaceutical
company Retrophin Inc and the hedge fund MSMB Capital
Management from 2009 to 2014.
Prosecutors have claimed that Shkreli engaged in a
Ponzi-like scheme in which he defrauded investors in MSMB and
took $11 million in assets from Retrophin to repay them. Shkreli
has pleaded not guilty to charges that include securities fraud
and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.
Federal prosecutors have asked Judge Matsumoto sequester the
jury in the event that the court does not issue the gag order.
In their letter, federal prosecutors said Shkreli visited
reporters in a court breakroom last week and remarked on the
credibility of witnesses who testified.
Prosecutors also wrote that Shkreli on YouTube had
identified himself as BLMBro. The BLMBro Twitter account has
posted stories critical of witnesses and evidence in the trial,
they added.
Shkreli in January was suspended from Twitter for harassing
a female journalist.
Brafman has argued that Shkreli is a misunderstood genius
who earned his wealthy investors millions of dollars.