#Healthcare
January 20, 2016 / 8:37 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. congressional committee subpoenas ex-drug CEO Shkreli

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 20 (Reuters) - A congressional committee has demanded that former drug executive Martin Shkreli appear at a hearing on drug prices to testify about his former company’s decision to drastically raise the price of a lifesaving drug, congressional aides said on Wednesday.

Shkreli, who is separately facing federal criminal charges that he defrauded investors, has been served with a subpoena to appear on Jan. 26 before the U.S. House of Representatives’ Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, staff members said. (Reporting by David Ingram in New York and Sarah N. Lynch in Washington; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
