FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ex-drug CEO Shkreli asks court to consider blocking subpoena
Sections
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Harvey Aftermath
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
January 23, 2016 / 7:32 PM / 2 years ago

Ex-drug CEO Shkreli asks court to consider blocking subpoena

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Lawyers for former pharmaceuticals executive Martin Shkreli have asked a federal judge for guidance on a demand by lawmakers that Shkreli appear at a hearing on Tuesday, writing that if travel restrictions on him are not lifted, the congressional subpoena should be blocked.

Lawyers for Shkreli sent a letter to U.S. District Judge Kiyo Matsumoto in Brooklyn late on Friday laying out the conflict between them and the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform over Shkreli’s attendance.

Shkreli stepped down last month as chief executive of Turing Pharmaceuticals Inc after his arrest on securities fraud charges. (Reporting by David Ingram, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.