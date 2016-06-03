FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. adds criminal charge against ex-drug executive Shkreli
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
June 3, 2016 / 9:25 PM / a year ago

U.S. adds criminal charge against ex-drug executive Shkreli

NEW YORK, June 3 (Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors tacked on an additional criminal charge to their case against former drug executive Martin Shkreli on Friday, alleging that he tried to conceal from investors his control over unrestricted shares in Retrophin.

Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn, New York, filed a superseding indictment with eight criminal counts against Shkreli, who last year helped to spark outrage over soaring prescription drug prices. He was initially indicted in December on seven counts.

Reporting by David Ingram; Editing by Chris Reese

