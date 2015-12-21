FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 21, 2015 / 2:58 PM / 2 years ago

KaloBios terminates Shkreli as CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Drugmaker KaloBios Pharmaceuticals Inc said it terminated Martin Shkreli as chief executive on Dec. 17, the day he was arrested on charges of securities fraud.

Shkreli, who stepped down as CEO of private drugmaker Turing Pharmaceuticals Inc, also resigned from his position on KaloBios’ board of directors.

Shkreli was arrested for engaging in what U.S. prosecutors said was a Ponzi-like scheme at his former hedge fund and a pharmaceutical company he previously headed. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

