US appeals court restores guilty plea in 'squawk box' case
May 15, 2015 / 2:15 PM / 2 years ago

US appeals court restores guilty plea in 'squawk box' case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 15 (Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Friday said a lower court judge erred in throwing out the guilty plea of a former Merrill Lynch administrative assistant whose testimony helped convict six former brokers and traders for trading illegally based on news from a company “squawk box.”

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York said there were inadequate grounds to vacate the guilty plea of Irene Santiago, who had admitted in 2005 to testifying falsely before a grand jury and agreed to cooperate with investigators.

Friday’s decision reversed a ruling last June by U.S. District Judge I. Leo Glasser in Brooklyn, New York.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Bernadette Baum

