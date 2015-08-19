W. Virginia man charged in hoax threat to blow up Statue of Liberty

(Reuters) - Federal authorities on Wednesday charged a West Virginia man with making a hoax threat to blow up the Statue of Liberty in April, prompting the evacuation of thousands of tourists from Liberty Island in New York harbor.

Jason Paul Smith, 42, was accused of making the threat in an April 24, 2015 call in which he identified himself as an “ISI” terrorist named Abdul Yasin, and stated that “we” were planning to “blow up” the landmark.

Smith, of Harts, West Virginia, made the threat by placing a call from his iPad to New York City’s emergency 911 system, using a service for the hearing-impaired, authorities said.

U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara in Manhattan said Smith was arrested on Wednesday in Lubbock, Texas, and charged with one count of conveying false and misleading information and hoaxes. The charge carries a maximum five-year prison term.

Authorities said the iPad registered in Smith’s name was also used to make two 911 calls in May, in which a user identified as “isis allah Bomb maker” threatened to attack Times Square and kill police officers at the Brooklyn Bridge.

Smith was expected to appear on Wednesday in a federal court in Texas. A lawyer for Smith was not immediately available for comment.

A man named Abdul Rahman Yasin is suspected by authorities of involvement in the 1993 bombing of the World Trade Center in Manhattan. He remains a fugitive.

Liberty Island was evacuated on April 24 after officials learned of a bomb scare at around 11 a.m. local time. Officials sounded an all-clear about four hours later.

The Statue of Liberty was a gift to the United States from the people of France, and formally opened in 1886. Liberty Island attracts about 4 million visitors a year.

The case is U.S. v. Smith, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 15-mag-02871. (Additional reporting by Alicia Keene)