Mr Incredible convicted of attacking Batgirl on Hollywood Boulevard

LOS ANGELES, Jan 27 (Reuters) - A man who dresses as the comic superhero Mr. Incredible has been sentenced to 3 years probation after pleading guilty to attacking a woman costumed as Batgirl in a Hollywood Boulevard turf dispute, prosecutors said on Tuesday.

Muhammet Bilik, 35, was also ordered to attend anger management therapy, perform 20 days of roadside cleanup and stay away from the so-called Hollywood Entertainment District where the spat erupted.

“Hollywood Boulevard is famous around the globe and attracts millions of visitors every year. We must keep it safe,” Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer said in a statement announcing the plea and sentence.

“The characters who interact with children and family along Hollywood Blvd have to obey the law,” he said.

Prosecutors say Bilik attacked the woman clad as Batgirl, whose civilian identity was not revealed by authorities, following a disagreement over sidewalk territory along a famed stretch of Hollywood Boulevard that draws tourists from around the world.

A video of the incident captured by a passerby and posted on YouTube shows Bilik, in his Mr. Incredible costume, slamming Batgirl into a rack of souvenir baseball caps as Chewbacca and Freddy Krueger characters try to intervene.

Mr. Incredible is the father of a family of superheroes in the hit 2004 Disney-Pixar film “The Incredibles.”