Ex-hedge fund analyst pleads guilty in NYC to copying trading code

NEW YORK, Feb 24 (Reuters) - A former analyst for hedge fund Two Sigma Investments pleaded guilty in New York state court on Tuesday to stealing proprietary trading models from his employer.

Kang Gao, a Chinese national, pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful duplication of computer-related material. He is expected to be sentenced to 10 months in prison in April.

“Computer source codes and proprietary trading methods are often the lifeblood of a company’s business model, and stealing them is a crime,” Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance said in a statement.

Gao, who was indicted last year on 11 felony counts, worked at Two Sigma from 2010 to 2014, prosecutors said.

Between August 2013 and January 2014, Gao copied trading strategies and models he was not authorized to view, according to authorities.

Gao met in December 2013 with a prospective investor in China to discuss a company he planned to start, prosecutors said.

Marc Agnifilo, Gao’s lawyer, said in an interview that Gao had already served enough time to allow him to go free when he is sentenced.

He also said Gao is facing the loss of his immigration status and was eager to resolve the criminal case quickly.

Gao’s guilty plea came one day after Jason Vuu, a former trader at Flow Traders, avoided prison time for stealing proprietary trading strategy files and source code from his employer. Vuu pleaded guilty in October to two felony counts and was sentenced to five years of probation and close to $50,000 in restitution.

Vuu was accused of planning to share the documents with a college friend, Simon Lu, to establish their own firm, prosecutors said. Lu’s case is still pending.

Vuu’s lawyer, Jeremy Saland, said there was no evidence that Vuu had shared any code with Lu.

“There may have been some access that ultimately wasn’t authorized, but in no way and in no capacity was this information ever used in a way that was inappropriate or compromised Flow Traders,” he said. “This is really a case of curiosity kills the cat.”

Another former trader at Flow Traders, Glen Cressman, pleaded guilty in December to a misdemeanor count after prosecutors charged him with copying proprietary files without permission.

Vance’s office is scheduled in April to take former Goldman Sachs Group Inc computer programmer Sergey Aleynikov to trial for allegedly stealing secret code from the bank. (Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Dan Grebler)