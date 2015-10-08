FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UN to audit its dealings with entities tied to alleged bribery
October 8, 2015 / 4:37 PM / 2 years ago

UN to audit its dealings with entities tied to alleged bribery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS, Oct 8 (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon has ordered an audit of all dealings between the United Nations and two entities that U.S. authorities are investigating for suspected involvement in an alleged bribery scheme, a U.N. spokesman said on Thursday.

“(Ban) is requesting that the Office of Internal Oversight Services (OIOS) launch an audit of the interaction between the United Nations and the Global Sustainability Foundation and the Sun Kian Ip Group, and the use of any funds received from these entities,” U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

Speaking to reporters at U.N. headquarters, he added that Ban said was “committed to ensuring that funds received from such private entities were handled properly according to relevant U.N. rules and regulations.” (Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

