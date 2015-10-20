FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-U.N. General Assembly head, four others indicted by U.S. in bribery scheme
October 20, 2015 / 8:16 PM / 2 years ago

Ex-U.N. General Assembly head, four others indicted by U.S. in bribery scheme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 20 (Reuters) - A former president of the United Nations General Assembly, a billionaire Macau real estate developer and three others were formally indicted by a U.S. grand jury on Tuesday for engaging in a wide-ranging bribery scheme.

John Ashe, a former U.N. ambassador from Antigua and Barbuda who was General Assembly president from 2013 to 2014, was indicted by a federal grand jury in Manhattan two weeks after his arrest.

The indictment also names Macau-based real estate developer Ng Lap Seng and three others. The indictment did not, however, charge Heidi Park, a sixth defendant initially arrested on Oct. 6, who was Global Sustainability Foundation’s finance director. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York, editing by G Crosse)

