U.S. prosecutors have accused a United Nations
employee in New York of committing visa fraud by bringing into
the country a domestic worker from Bangladesh and then failing
to pay her a lawful wage.
Hamidur Rashid, a Bangladeshi national, was charged with
visa fraud, fraud in foreign labor contracting and aggravated
identity theft in a criminal complaint unsealed on Tuesday in
Manhattan federal court.
Rashid, 50, appeared at a brief court hearing on Tuesday
afternoon before U.S. Magistrate Judge James Cott, and was
released on bail. Christopher Flood, a public defender
representing him at the hearing, said Rashid would be hiring
another lawyer and declined to comment on the case.
Prosecutors said that Rashid, an economist at the United
Nations' Department of Economic and Social Affairs, initially
contracted with the unidentified employee to pay her $420 per
week, and submitted that contract to the U.S. State Department
to obtain a visa for her.
Before the employee entered the United States in January
2013, the complaint said, Rashid had her sign a new contract
with a wage of $290 per week.
Rashid took away the worker's passport, and told her at
various times during her employment that she would go to jail
and be sent back to Bangladesh if she worked for anyone else,
according to the complaint.
At first, Rashid did not pay her at all, but instead sent
about $600 per month to her husband in Bangladesh, the complaint
said. In October 2013, Rashid did pay the employee $600 and she
left late that month, it added.
While working for Rashid, prosecutors said, the employee
worked far more than 40 hours a week, in violation of her
original contract.
Rashid is also charged with committing identity theft by
setting up a sham bank account in the employee's name to make it
appear to the U.N. that he was paying her a lawful wage. In
fact, the complaint said, Rashid and his wife controlled the
account.
United Nations spokesman Stéphane Dujarric said the U.N. was
aware of Rashid's arrest, and that "all U.N. personnel are
expected to honour their private legal obligations, including
with respect to engaging foreign domestic workers."