Actor Dustin Diamond sentenced to jail, probation in stabbing case
June 25, 2015 / 3:41 PM / 2 years ago

Actor Dustin Diamond sentenced to jail, probation in stabbing case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILWAUKEE, June 25 (Reuters) - Dustin Diamond, who played the nerdy Screech in the early 1990s U.S. television sitcom “Saved by the Bell,” was sentenced on Thursday to four months in jail on two misdemeanor convictions stemming from a Christmas night bar fight in a northern suburb of Milwaukee.

Diamond was found guilty on May 29 by an Ozaukee Circuit Court jury of carrying a concealed weapon and disorderly conduct in the incident in which he was accused of stabbing a man with a switchblade knife. (Reporting by Brendan O‘Brien; Editing by Bill Trott)

