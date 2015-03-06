FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Texas man jailed for sending harassing emails to Yahoo CEO
March 6, 2015 / 8:51 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Texas man jailed for sending harassing emails to Yahoo CEO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Changes source to police records)

AUSTIN, Texas, March 6 (Reuters) - A man previously convicted of harassing Yahoo Inc Chief Executive Officer Marissa Mayer has been arrested by Austin police on suspicion of sending her sexually graphic emails, according to police records released on Friday.

Gregory Calvin King, 30, was booked on Thursday into the Travis County Jail with bond set at $100,000. No lawyer was listed for him, according to online records.

He was charged with stalking, a second-degree felony that can carry a punishment of two to 20 years in jail.

King was sentenced in a California court in 2012 to three years probation for harassing Mayer. His probation was revoked after he was found to have violated its provisions and in 2014 King was ordered to be sent to a federal prison, according to court records.

After his release in February, King sent more than 60 messages to Mayer from several locations in the Texas capital, including “unwanted and sexually graphic emails,” a police arrest affidavit said.

King had also been under surveillance by security personnel for Sunnyvale, California-based Yahoo since he entered Austin, it said. (Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Grant McCool and Eric Beech)

