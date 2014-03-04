Kerry says Russia looking for pretext to invade more of Ukraine

KIEV, March 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on Tuesday condemned Russia’s “act of aggression” in Ukraine and said Moscow, which has taken control of the Crimea region, was looking for a pretext to invade more of the country.

“The United States reaffirms our commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity according to international law. We condemn the Russian Federation’s act of aggression,” Kerry told a news conference during a visit to Kiev intended to show support for Ukraine’s new leaders.

“It is clear that Russia has been working hard to create a pretext for being able to invade further,” he said.