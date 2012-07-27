FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Forecaster Lanworth cuts corn, soy yield estimates-trade
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
Technology
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 27, 2012 / 4:15 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Forecaster Lanworth cuts corn, soy yield estimates-trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, July 27 (Reuters) - U.S. crop forecaster Lanworth estimated U.S. corn yield at 122.0 bushels per acre and soybean yield at 35.7 bushels per acre as the worst drought since 1956 decimated crops across the growing region, trade sources said.

In early June, Lanworth estimated corn yield in a range from 136.8 to 157.4 bpa and soybean yield in a range from 37.6 to 42.3 bpa.

A representative for Lanworth said that the data does not capture the considerable uncertainly in production potential this year and is meaningful only in the context of its proprietary reports to clients, which are confidential.

A Reuters poll of analysts on Tuesday pegged corn yield at 130.8 bpa and soybean yield at 38.6 bpa. The latest USDA forecast put corn yield at 146.0 bpa and soybean yield at 40.5 bpa.

Lanworth is a unit of Thomson Reuters.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.