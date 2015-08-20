Pro Farmer tour sees above-average corn, soy crops in Illinois

CORALVILLE, Iowa, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Harvest potential for both the corn and soybean crops in Illinois was above average, bolstered by strong results in the western portion of the state, according to results from the Pro Farmer Midwest crop tour.

Average corn yields were pegged at 171.64 bushels per acre, 5.3 percent bigger than the tour’s three-year average of 163.01. A year ago, scouts on the tour calculated the average Illinois corn yield at 196.96 bushels per acre.

Soybean pod counts in a 3-by-3 foot area were calculated at a statewide average of 1,190.47. That compares with average pod counts of 1299.17 in 2014 and the three-year average of 1119.73.

Scouts surveyed 180 corn fields and 180 soybean fields in the state.

The U.S. Agriculture Department has estimated that Illinois corn yields will average 172 bushels per acre. It also predicted that Illinois would be the biggest soybean production state in the country, with a harvest of 534,240 bushels. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Ken Wills)